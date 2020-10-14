UrduPoint.com
Tianjin Bulk Freight Index Down 0.54 Pct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:22 PM

Tianjin Bulk Freight Index down 0.54 pct

The China Tianjin Bulk Freight Index (TBI), an indicator of northern China's international bulk freight rates, stood at 869.75 points on Wednesday, down 0.54 percent compared with the previous working day

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The China Tianjin Bulk Freight Index (TBI), an indicator of northern China's international bulk freight rates, stood at 869.75 points on Wednesday, down 0.54 percent compared with the previous working day.

The statistical samples of TBI cover eight international bulk shipping routes arriving at the ports of Tianjin, Qingdao and Caofeidian. They come from coal, iron ore, nickel ore and grain exporters, such as Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

As a sub-index of the Tianjin Shipping Index, TBI is published on working days and was first published in September 2010. It is issued by the Tianjin International Trade and Shipping Service Center in northern China's Tianjin Municipality.

