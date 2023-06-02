Tianjin sees cross-border e-commerce imports, exports rise in Jan-May

TIANJIN, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :North China's port city of Tianjin reported a total cross-border e-commerce foreign trade volume of around 4.97 billion Yuan (about 700.6 million U.S. Dollars) in the first five months of 2023, up 3.18 percent year on year, according to the municipal bureau of commerce.

During the period, more than 1.58 billion yuan of imports and over 3.

38 billion yuan of exports were declared via the city's official cross-border e-commerce comprehensive service platform, marking an increase of 2.86 percent and 3.33 percent year on year, respectively, said the bureau.

The city vows to further promote the construction of the China (Tianjin) cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zone, and support more foreign trade enterprises in traditional industries and manufacturing companies looking to expand their markets via cross-border e-commerce trade.