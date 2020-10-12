An international auto show will be held for the first time in the north Chinese port city of Tianjin to establish a new platform for showcasing international automobiles

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :An international auto show will be held for the first time in the north Chinese port city of Tianjin to establish a new platform for showcasing international automobiles.

The exhibition, scheduled from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, 2021, will be organized by the auto industry branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

The exhibition is expected to be spread over 250,000 square meters, 80 percent of which will be indoors, according to the Tianjin Commission of Commerce.

The exhibition will focus on new technologies, concepts, and modes such as electric vehicles, interconnected automobiles and driverless cars. It will integrate advanced vehicle technologies with sustainable development, take a lead in new technologies, and look into the future of automobiles.

It will be held at the national convention and exhibition center in Tianjin, the third national exhibition venue in addition to those in Guangzhou and Shanghai.