Open Menu

Tianjin's Cross-border E-commerce Trade Reaches 1.1 Bln USD In Q1

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Tianjin's cross-border e-commerce trade reaches 1.1 bln USD in Q1

TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) North China's port city of Tianjin reported a total cross-border e-commerce foreign trade volume of 7.9 billion Yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up by 12 percent year on year, accounting for 4.1 percent of the city's foreign trade, according to the Tianjin municipal bureau of commerce.

During the period, nearly 1.8 billion yuan of imports and over 6.1 billion yuan of exports were registered via the cross-border e-commerce trade, up by 23.

7 percent and 9.1 percent year on year, respectively, said the bureau.

The city aims to further promote the construction of the China (Tianjin) cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zone through policy and mode innovation, and accelerate the restructuring and upgrading of industries, to boost the integration and development of cross-border e-commerce companies and manufacturers, and encourage enterprises to expand their markets via cross-border e-commerce trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports China Tianjin Market Commerce Billion

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

12 hours ago
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

12 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

13 hours ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

13 hours ago
 Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

13 hours ago
 Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

13 hours ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business