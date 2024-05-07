Tianjin's Cross-border E-commerce Trade Reaches 1.1 Bln USD In Q1
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
TIANJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) North China's port city of Tianjin reported a total cross-border e-commerce foreign trade volume of 7.9 billion Yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up by 12 percent year on year, accounting for 4.1 percent of the city's foreign trade, according to the Tianjin municipal bureau of commerce.
During the period, nearly 1.8 billion yuan of imports and over 6.1 billion yuan of exports were registered via the cross-border e-commerce trade, up by 23.
7 percent and 9.1 percent year on year, respectively, said the bureau.
The city aims to further promote the construction of the China (Tianjin) cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zone through policy and mode innovation, and accelerate the restructuring and upgrading of industries, to boost the integration and development of cross-border e-commerce companies and manufacturers, and encourage enterprises to expand their markets via cross-border e-commerce trade.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
More Stories From Business
-
Wheat flour price decreases, eggs rate surges7 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week flat17 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 20244 hours ago
-
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts13 hours ago
-
Seminar organized to mark World IP Day13 hours ago
-
Curbing illicit trade, counterfeiting crucial for Pakistan's economic renaissance: TRACIT13 hours ago
-
SARVP of WB meets Minister for Finance13 hours ago
-
Peace vital for sustainable development: Ahsan Iqbal14 hours ago
-
'Students should be equipped with modern education to gear up socioeconomic uplift'14 hours ago