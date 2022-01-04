UrduPoint.com

Tibet's GDP Grows About 7 Percent In 2021

Published January 04, 2022

The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region grew about 7 percent in 2021, said Yan Jinhai, acting chairman of the regional government

LHASA, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region grew about 7 percent in 2021, said Yan Jinhai, acting chairman of the regional government.

Tibet's GDP surpassed 200 billion Yuan (around 31.

4 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, said Yan in his government work report delivered Tuesday at the fifth session of the 11th People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region.

Per-capita disposable income for the region's rural residents grew 14 percent, while that for urban residents rose 13 percent.

