UrduPoint.com

Ticketless Eintracht Fans Clash With Police In Naples

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Ticketless Eintracht fans clash with police in Naples

Naples, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Eintracht Frankfurt fans clashed with police on Wednesday after arriving in Naples despite not having tickets for their team's Champions League decider with Napoli.

Footage broadcast by Italian media showed hundreds of supporters of the German club throwing smoke bombs and flares at police, who responded with tear gas.

A police car was also set on fire as chairs, bottles, and metal poles were thrown by hooded men dressed in black.

The mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi decried "urban warfare" and appealed for calm.

Italian media report that the Eintracht fans were moved from the city centre in buses around three hours from kick-off, while the atmosphere around the Stadio Maradona was calm.

They travelled to southern Italy even though Eintracht decided against selling tickets for the away section at the Maradona for the second leg of the last 16 tie.

Eintracht didn't take up their allocation after the Naples prefecture decided on Sunday to ban residents of Frankfurt from buying tickets for the match.

On Saturday, an initial ban on Eintracht fans, imposed on Friday by the Italian interior ministry which targeted all people residing in Germany, had been overturned.

Sunday's decision came after violence in the first leg won 2-0 by Napoli in Frankfurt, which led to nine people being taken into custody.

Eintracht fans have been under close surveillance by European governing body UEFA since the pitch invasion which greeted the club reaching the final of the Europa League, eventually won by beating Rangers.

They also clashed with Marseille fans in September, with both sets of supporters throwing smoke bombs at each other and one Eintracht fan being seriously injured.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Rangers Police Interior Ministry German Car Germany Marseille Frankfurt Naples Italy September Gas Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

1 hour ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

2 hours ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

2 hours ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

2 hours ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

2 hours ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.