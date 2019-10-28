Tiffany surges as US stocks move into record territory

UrduPoint.com
Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:02 PM

Wall Street stocks opened a heavy week of earnings and economic news on a positive note Monday, rising as Tiffany surged following a takeover offer from LVMH

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks opened a heavy week of earnings and economic news on a positive note Monday, rising as Tiffany surged following a takeover offer from LVMH.

The S&P 500 shot above its all-time closing high in early trading as positive signs on US-China trade and a better-than-expected earnings season boosted sentiment.

Much of the week's focus will be on the keenly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that could produce another interest rate cut Wednesday.

The Calendar also includes the key US employment data and a report on consumer confidence, as well as earnings results from Apple, General Motors and Exxon Mobil.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Averagestood at 27,137.69, up 0.7 percent.

