TikTok Partners With Jack Of Digital For Advertising In Pakistan

3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:15 PM

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertising in Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) : Jack of Digital is excited to announce their partnership with TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, as their exclusive advertising sales partner in Pakistan.
The partnership framework will enable advertisers in Pakistan to utilize the full potential of the platform.

They will provide local payment solutions and work with advertisers to enhance their knowledge of available advertising products on TikTok.
Faisal Sheikh, CEO of Jack of Digital, said, ​“TikTok is an amazing platform and offers tremendous value for advertisers in Pakistan because of its popularity with the masses.

As a result of this partnership, Pakistani advertisers will have access to new online advertising formats that no other platform can offer.”
Shant Oknayan, the General Manager for Global business Solutions at TikTok congratulated Jack of Digital for becoming the first sales partner for TikTok in Pakistan and said, ​“TikTok has been gaining popularity in Pakistan and we are very proud of our growing creative community.

Onboarding a trusted advertising and sales partner in the market will enable local advertisers to better understand the opportunities on TikTok and meaningfully engage with the community. Jack of Digital is a team of dedicated individuals and our partnership with them reflects our desire to collaborate with companies that share our vision.”
Jack of Digital is an AdTech and Digital Ad Sales concern in Pakistan.

It represents Eskimi, a Full Stack AdTech Platform and works with brands to understand online consumer behaviour through the use of technology and data. Faisal Sheikh the Founder & CEO of Jack of Digital is a prominent digital evangelist, credited with establishing use of AdTech and digital planning & buying practices in Pakistan, UAE, Myanmar and Bangladesh for leading media houses.

