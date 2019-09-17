UrduPoint.com
Time Needed To Analyze Consequences Of Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities - Kremlin Spokesman

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Kremlin believes time is required to analyze the consequences of the attack on Saudi oil facilities in order to decide on further actions, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"It is not yet clear how much Saudi Arabia will withstand any limitations on oil shipping and production, so now hardly anyone can give any forecast for action in the near future, there is no reliable information. Therefore, some time is needed for analysis," Peskov said.

