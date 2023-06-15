UrduPoint.com

Time Running Out For Pakistan To Secure IMF Bailout Funds, Moody's Warns

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Time running out for Pakistan to secure IMF bailout funds, Moody's warns

The rating agency has expressed concerns that a failure to secure the IMF program could lead to a default situation for Pakistan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2023) Moody's, in its latest report on Wednesday, has warned that Pakistan is running out of time to convince the IMF to release the remaining $2.2 billion from the $6.7 billion bailout program before June 30.

The rating agency has expressed concerns that a failure to secure the IMF program could lead to a default situation for Pakistan. Despite Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's efforts in multiple sessions, top IMF officials remain unconvinced about completing the essential 9th review, which is necessary for the release of the $1.1 billion tranche.

With only two weeks remaining, Pakistan faces the risk of failure if a deal with the IMF is not reached, which could have severe consequences for the economy. The bailout package is set to expire on June 30.

Grace Lim, a sovereign analyst with Moody's in Singapore, stated to Bloomberg that the risks are increasing, indicating that Pakistan may be unable to complete the IMF program before the end of June.

Throughout the current fiscal year, most major global rating agencies have downgraded Pakistan's economy multiple times. Negative macro indicators and low foreign exchange reserves have kept the economy under pressure. Despite assistance from friendly countries and donor agencies, the government struggled to avoid a sovereign default. The poor economic performance served as a strong indicator for potential aid providers to maintain their distance.

The government's latest estimate for economic growth in FY23 is 0.29%, but independent analysts believe that the contraction may range from 2% to 3%.

Moody's stated that without an IMF program, Pakistan could default due to its very weak reserves. The foreign exchange holdings of the State Bank of Pakistan are below $4 billion. Other rating agencies have also warned of a potential default if the IMF refuses to complete the bailout package.

Both the prime minister and finance minister have repeatedly announced that Pakistan has fulfilled all the pre-conditions for unlocking the IMF loan. Analysts and researchers also believe that Pakistan has met the required conditions set by the IMF.

However, they argue that the IMF's demands, such as the record-high 21% policy rate and significant import cuts, have severely impacted the economy, leading to a 38% inflation rate and millions of job losses.

Moody's analyst highlighted the highly uncertain financing options for Pakistan beyond June, as significant external repayments are expected in the coming years.

The financial sector in Pakistan warns that a failure of the bailout package would put the country in a precarious position. Additionally, the new government, expected to come into power after the general elections at the end of this year, would face significant challenges in navigating the disastrous economic conditions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Prime Minister Exchange Import State Bank Of Pakistan Poor Ishaq Dar Job Singapore Lead May June All From Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Am ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Iranian Ambassador to the UAE

3 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry ..

Dubai to host GameExpo Summit for gaming industry leaders, June 21-22

18 minutes ago
 Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations ..

Two-day Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations to begin in Tehran from Satur ..

22 minutes ago
 Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delay ..

Landfall of BIPARJOY Cyclone at coastal belt delayed: Sherry

30 minutes ago
 NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commissio ..

NHRI delegation visits Oman Human Rights Commission in Muscat

33 minutes ago
 UAE national judo team to play three matches tomor ..

UAE national judo team to play three matches tomorrow in opening of Astana Grand ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.