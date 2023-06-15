(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2023) Moody's, in its latest report on Wednesday, has warned that Pakistan is running out of time to convince the IMF to release the remaining $2.2 billion from the $6.7 billion bailout program before June 30.

The rating agency has expressed concerns that a failure to secure the IMF program could lead to a default situation for Pakistan. Despite Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's efforts in multiple sessions, top IMF officials remain unconvinced about completing the essential 9th review, which is necessary for the release of the $1.1 billion tranche.

With only two weeks remaining, Pakistan faces the risk of failure if a deal with the IMF is not reached, which could have severe consequences for the economy. The bailout package is set to expire on June 30.

Grace Lim, a sovereign analyst with Moody's in Singapore, stated to Bloomberg that the risks are increasing, indicating that Pakistan may be unable to complete the IMF program before the end of June.

Throughout the current fiscal year, most major global rating agencies have downgraded Pakistan's economy multiple times. Negative macro indicators and low foreign exchange reserves have kept the economy under pressure. Despite assistance from friendly countries and donor agencies, the government struggled to avoid a sovereign default. The poor economic performance served as a strong indicator for potential aid providers to maintain their distance.

The government's latest estimate for economic growth in FY23 is 0.29%, but independent analysts believe that the contraction may range from 2% to 3%.

Moody's stated that without an IMF program, Pakistan could default due to its very weak reserves. The foreign exchange holdings of the State Bank of Pakistan are below $4 billion. Other rating agencies have also warned of a potential default if the IMF refuses to complete the bailout package.

Both the prime minister and finance minister have repeatedly announced that Pakistan has fulfilled all the pre-conditions for unlocking the IMF loan. Analysts and researchers also believe that Pakistan has met the required conditions set by the IMF.

However, they argue that the IMF's demands, such as the record-high 21% policy rate and significant import cuts, have severely impacted the economy, leading to a 38% inflation rate and millions of job losses.

Moody's analyst highlighted the highly uncertain financing options for Pakistan beyond June, as significant external repayments are expected in the coming years.

The financial sector in Pakistan warns that a failure of the bailout package would put the country in a precarious position. Additionally, the new government, expected to come into power after the general elections at the end of this year, would face significant challenges in navigating the disastrous economic conditions.