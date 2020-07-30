UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Time To Change: Virus-hit US Urges People To Spend Coins

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:38 PM

Time to change: Virus-hit US urges people to spend coins

The flow of coins through the US economy is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic and now the government is asking people to spare a little change to balance out the supply

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):The flow of coins through the US economy is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic and now the government is asking people to spare a little change to balance out the supply.

Virus restrictions have meant stores doing less business and thus fewer coins are being spent, bunching up the normal flow of quarters, dimes and nickels.

"The problem is the circulation kind of stopped because stores were closed, banks were closed," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told journalists on Wednesday.

As a result the government has asked people to start parting with their change either by spending it or cashing it in at banks.

It noted that the lopsided flow is a problem because not everyone pays with bank cards or other touch-less options that have surged as people tried to keep their hands clean during the outbreak.

"For millions of Americans, cash is the only form of payment and cash transactions rely on coins to make change," the United States Mint coin-maker said last week.

The Mint said it is track to make 1.6 billion coins a month until the end of the year, a boost over its average production of one billion per month.

"The coin supply problem can be solved with each of us doing our part," it added.

Powell also said the government has created a "coin task force" to tackle the problem.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Bank Powell United States Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

3 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

12 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

26 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

26 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.