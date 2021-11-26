Minister for Privatization Muhamamd Mian Soomro Thursday said completion of the privatization programme in the stipulated time was a top priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Privatization Muhamamd Mian Soomro Thursday said completion of the privatization programme in the stipulated time was a top priority of the government.

Chairing a meeting of the Privatization Board here, the minister said that the issues relating to privatization of the State-Owned Entities were being jointly resolved by different departments and divisions.

The Board recommended sending the procedure of fixing the reserve price of the Heavy Electrical Complex to the cabinet committee on privatization.

The proposed procedure for fixing the reserve price is part of the Privatization Commission's valuation of properties rules 2007.

The board also approved the appointment of a financial advisor for the privatization of government-owned properties.

The meeting was informed that the matters relating to the privatization of20% shares of Pak Re-insurance were under observation in the ministry of commerce and other related departments.