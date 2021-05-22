UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Timely Interventions, Prudent Polices Of Government Help In Agri-growth

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 08:26 PM

Timely interventions, prudent polices of government help in agri-growth

Owing to the prudent polices introduced by the incumbent government output of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country has witnessed significant growth of 2.77 percent during current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared the same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Owing to the prudent polices introduced by the incumbent government output of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country has witnessed significant growth of 2.77 percent during current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared the same period of last year.

Despite the global COVID-19 Pandemic, the agriculture sector growth during fiscal year 2020-21 has been projected at 2.77 percent compared the year 2019-20.

The output of major crop including wheat, rice, sugarcane, maize and oil seeds during the period under was projected to grew 4.65 percent as compared the production of same period of last year.

The output of wheat, which was major cash crop of the country and a main source of staple food reached to historic highest and surpassed 27 million tons mark, besides the production of other crops like rice,maize and sugarcane also registered the second-highest ever production.

During the period under review, local wheat production was projected to increased by 8.1 percent, rice production 13.06 percent, sugarcane 22 percent and domestic output of maize grew by 7.38 percent respectively.

However, cotton has witnessed negative growth of 22.8 percent which also resulted in a 15.6 percent decline in cotton ginning.

Other crops including vegetables, fruits and green fodder also witnessed positive growth of 1.41percent mainly because of an increase in the production of oil seeds and vegetables.

The livestock, which was the major component of agriculture economy of the country and major source of exports earning also registered growth of 3.

1 percent .

The growth in agriculture sector was mainly attributed to various initiatives introduced by the current government and manifold increase in agriculture spending under different interventions including Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program and agriculture fiscal package for averting the negative impact of global pandemic on agriculture and livestock sectors.

Meanwhile, the government has launched Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program worth Rs 277 billion to uplift agricultural economy, which was aiming at to increase agricultural spending during five years.

Under this program special focused has been paid on enhancing the productivity of major crop including wheat, rice, sugarcane and oilseed crops to achieve maximum per-acre crop output.

Under agriculture emergency program, special attention was also paid water conservation through lining of water courses, enhancing command area of small and mini-dams in rain fed areas and introducing best water management practices for water conservation.

Despite the fiscal constraints during Covid-19 pandemic,the government had also rolled out a fiscal package worth Rs 50 billion, which was aiming at to provide mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic on agricultural by providing agriculture inputs including fertilizers, cotton seed and white fly pesticides on subsidized rates, besides providing sales tax subsidy on locally manufactured tractor.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Water Agriculture Oil Same Cotton Government Wheat Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

HBL and Katalyst Labs partner for Startup Accelera ..

27 minutes ago

SCCI processes over 49,000 e-transactions in past ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Saudi Housing Council holds 4th meeting

1 hour ago

Punjab govt arranges best quality vaccine for peop ..

5 minutes ago

Germany's Cybersecurity Chief Concerned About Poss ..

5 minutes ago

SCC approves human resources project for civilians

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.