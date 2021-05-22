Timely interventions, prudent polices of government help in agri-growth

Owing to the prudent polices introduced by the incumbent government output of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country has witnessed significant growth of 2.77 percent during current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared the same period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Owing to the prudent polices introduced by the incumbent government output of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country has witnessed significant growth of 2.77 percent during current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared the same period of last year.

Despite the global COVID-19 Pandemic, the agriculture sector growth during fiscal year 2020-21 has been projected at 2.77 percent compared the year 2019-20.

The output of major crop including wheat, rice, sugarcane, maize and oil seeds during the period under was projected to grew 4.65 percent as compared the production of same period of last year.

The output of wheat, which was major cash crop of the country and a main source of staple food reached to historic highest and surpassed 27 million tons mark, besides the production of other crops like rice,maize and sugarcane also registered the second-highest ever production.

During the period under review, local wheat production was projected to increased by 8.1 percent, rice production 13.06 percent, sugarcane 22 percent and domestic output of maize grew by 7.38 percent respectively.

However, cotton has witnessed negative growth of 22.8 percent which also resulted in a 15.6 percent decline in cotton ginning.

Other crops including vegetables, fruits and green fodder also witnessed positive growth of 1.41percent mainly because of an increase in the production of oil seeds and vegetables.

The livestock, which was the major component of agriculture economy of the country and major source of exports earning also registered growth of 3.

1 percent .

The growth in agriculture sector was mainly attributed to various initiatives introduced by the current government and manifold increase in agriculture spending under different interventions including Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program and agriculture fiscal package for averting the negative impact of global pandemic on agriculture and livestock sectors.

Meanwhile, the government has launched Prime Minister National Agriculture Emergency Program worth Rs 277 billion to uplift agricultural economy, which was aiming at to increase agricultural spending during five years.

Under this program special focused has been paid on enhancing the productivity of major crop including wheat, rice, sugarcane and oilseed crops to achieve maximum per-acre crop output.

Under agriculture emergency program, special attention was also paid water conservation through lining of water courses, enhancing command area of small and mini-dams in rain fed areas and introducing best water management practices for water conservation.

Despite the fiscal constraints during Covid-19 pandemic,the government had also rolled out a fiscal package worth Rs 50 billion, which was aiming at to provide mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic on agricultural by providing agriculture inputs including fertilizers, cotton seed and white fly pesticides on subsidized rates, besides providing sales tax subsidy on locally manufactured tractor.