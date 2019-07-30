Timesaco intends to create millions of jobs/businesses for women in Pakistan

Chinese Services Company would provide millions of jobs/businesses to women through different e-commerce platforms in six major cities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Chinese Services Company would provide millions of jobs/businesses to women through different e-commerce platforms in six major cities of the country.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 'Timesco' Donald-Li said the company has a plan to introduce different e-commerce platforms for women, through which they will be able to do different online business, said a press release issued by 'Timeseco' here on Tuesday.

Fonder President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Hazara Division Firdousia Fazal calls on CEO ,Timeco Donald-Li here on Tuesday.

He said Timesaco's e-services platform would create millions of jobs for women and help them to start their own businesses without any investment.

Women living in poverty facing greater challenges in earning a steady income, educating and feeding their children, he said.

Donald said Timesaco's e-commerce platforms will help them to get good earning through small business.

He said the company would also educate them about use of technology for earning through different skills.

CEO Timesaco expressed that there are still millions of women and girls who remain in poverty despite their long hours of hard labor.

Timesaco want to empower them and help them to play their role in national economy, he added.

He further added that Timesaco already has introduced an online store registration platform "Dazaran" where anyone can open a store and can sale his/her products without any investment.

On the occasion, both the sides agreed to cooperate with each other to establish e-commerce platforms for Women of Hazara Division and to educate them about e-services.

During the meeting Founder President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hazara Division (WCCIHD) congratulated CEO Timesaco, Donald-li on launching e-services platforms in Pakistan.

She appreciated Donald-li on introducing online taxi service "Buraq", instant delivery service "Fema" and City Freight "Cargo+".

She expressed that Timesaco will play a very positive role in current situation of national economy and its different platform will create millions of jobs and businesses opportunities in Pakistan.

CEO Timesaco Donald-Li also appreciated Firdousia Fazal on her services for women of Hazara Division.

He said women are playing very important role in Pakistan and they can play their role for national economy as well