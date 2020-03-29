Timesaco launches delivery mechanism to provide necessary items in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chinese mobility services company, Timesaco, has launched an instant delivery mechanism 'Help Buy' under the platform of 'Tatu Mobility' to provide daily use items to people of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at their doorstep.

Timesaco Chief Executive Officer Donald-Li told media that the coronavirus pandemic had brought difficulties for the people of Pakistan.

"We have launched FreshOne App to support the people for basic daily necessities of life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi," he said, adding the service would be extended to the entire country. They had already sought the permission from the government for starting the logistics service across the country, he said.

Donald-Li said Timesaco had decided to unite tens of thousands of drivers on its platform from different cities to support citizens' mobility issues for purchasing items.

He said the Help-Buy would help the people buy all the items of their daily necessities from the shops, while the Instant-Delivery could help them or the merchants deliver the products at their home.

He said,"Now, the App only supports Android mobile, please to go Google Play Store, and download Tatu Mobility." He said it was the company's mission to make lifestyle and commerce easier and smarter for its consumers in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

During the corona epidemic, as a Chinese-Pakistani company, "we are willing to devote our abilities to support Pakistani people and the government to overcome this situation," he added.