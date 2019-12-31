UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Timesaco Launches "Tatu Mobility" Transportation Network In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:46 PM

Timesaco launches

Chinese Technology Services Company "Timesaco" launched "Tatu Mobility" a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan to promote e-transportation sector business in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese Technology Services Company "Timesaco" launched "Tatu Mobility" a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan to promote e-transportation sector business in Pakistan.

"Chinese Technology Services Company Timesaco launched `Tatu Mobility' a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan on December 31 st, 2020", Founder and CEO of "Tatu Mobility" Donald-Li told APP here Tuesday.

Donald-Li said "Tatu Mobility" will provide its mobility services to build a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan.

"Tatu Mobility" will provide Mobility Services to all public transports including Individual, Business Corporations, Merchants, Private Organizations, and Government sector, like Taxi-Hailing, Pick and Drop, Bus Booking, Vehicle Rental and other related Technology Services.

He said, "Tatu Mobility" will provide Mobility Services through its Ecosystem Platform based on Internet+ Technology.

"Tatu Mobility" will provide an IOT (internet of Things) based transportation network in which all existing private and public transportation networks would be rebuild and revamped into IOT technology and now, all customers can book and track their mobility through "Tatu Mobility" applications, he informed.

He further added that, in "Tatu Mobility" people can get several discounts through using different features including "Event Creation" , "Group Creation "and "FreeRide".

CEO of "Tatu Mobility said that an individual and corporations can create different groups and events on "Tatu Mobility" application, and can track, chat with each other in coming future.

On a question he commented that, specially "Tatu Mobility" allow business corporations and merchants to add all staffs, fans, friends, and customers with unlimited number.

These features will create easy communications and convenient marketing for them.

"Customer2Store" and "Customer2Site" will be main Transportation solutions for Pakistan's business sectors.

Donald L I, further responded that, Tatu Mobility will work under the umbrella of Timesaco which has already launched its online taxi service in 10 different cities of Pakistan and provide services for individuals and corporations.

From now onward, Tatu Mobility will focus on Transportation Sectors; in coming future, Timesaco will launch other Instant Services for logistics in Pakistan, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Business China Company Vehicle December 2020 Event All Government

Recent Stories

Nelum Jhelum surcharge to be withdrawn after compl ..

2 minutes ago

Medvedev, Lukashenko Discuss Energy Supply Contrac ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Foreign Minister, Russian Ambassador Di ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Foreign Ministry Expresses 'Full Solidarity' ..

2 minutes ago

SEPA issues notices to 700 different industrial, h ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 31 Dec 2019

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.