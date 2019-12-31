Timesaco Launches "Tatu Mobility" Transportation Network In Pakistan

Chinese Technology Services Company "Timesaco" launched "Tatu Mobility" a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan to promote e-transportation sector business in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Chinese Technology Services Company "Timesaco" launched "Tatu Mobility" a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan to promote e-transportation sector business in Pakistan

"Chinese Technology Services Company Timesaco launched `Tatu Mobility' a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan on December 31 st, 2020", Founder and CEO of "Tatu Mobility" Donald-Li told APP here Tuesday.

Donald-Li said "Tatu Mobility" will provide its mobility services to build a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan.

"Tatu Mobility" will provide Mobility Services to all public transports including Individual, Business Corporations, Merchants, Private Organizations, and Government sector, like Taxi-Hailing, Pick and Drop, Bus Booking, Vehicle Rental and other related Technology Services.

He said, "Tatu Mobility" will provide Mobility Services through its Ecosystem Platform based on Internet+ Technology.

"Tatu Mobility" will provide an IOT (internet of Things) based transportation network in which all existing private and public transportation networks would be rebuild and revamped into IOT technology and now, all customers can book and track their mobility through "Tatu Mobility" applications, he informed.

He further added that, in "Tatu Mobility" people can get several discounts through using different features including "Event Creation" , "Group Creation "and "FreeRide".

CEO of "Tatu Mobility said that an individual and corporations can create different groups and events on "Tatu Mobility" application, and can track, chat with each other in coming future.

On a question he commented that, specially "Tatu Mobility" allow business corporations and merchants to add all staffs, fans, friends, and customers with unlimited number.

These features will create easy communications and convenient marketing for them.

"Customer2Store" and "Customer2Site" will be main Transportation solutions for Pakistan's business sectors.

Donald L I, further responded that, Tatu Mobility will work under the umbrella of Timesaco which has already launched its online taxi service in 10 different cities of Pakistan and provide services for individuals and corporations.

From now onward, Tatu Mobility will focus on Transportation Sectors; in coming future, Timesaco will launch other Instant Services for logistics in Pakistan, he said.