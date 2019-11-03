UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Timesaco Offers Lifetime Discounts To Commuters

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:20 PM

Timesaco offers lifetime discounts to commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Timesaco - a recently launched online public transport service in Pakistan - has offered lifetime discounts to the commuters for using its service.

It has started online taxi service in ten major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Abbottabad, and Gujranwala, and now, is going to extend the radius of its services to other cities.

Timesaco offers 10 percent lifetime discount on all its services to the employees of public and private organizations working in major cities, Timesaco Chief Executive Officer Donald Li said this while talking to a group of journalists here on Tuesday.

The company has already offered 10 percent discount for the students, teachers, doctors, senior citizens, security personnel, lawyers and journalists, he said.

He said it has also offered discount rates to those people, who travel to educational institutions and health centers and even those who travel to the marriage halls.

He said human resources departments of all public and private organizations can create groups for their employees on Timesaco's customer application and can get lifetime discount for their employees.

Replying to a question, Donald Li said Timesaco has taken a large number of drivers onboard from all major cities as a great deal of commuters use its taxi service on daily basis.

He said Timesaco has planned to build internet based public transportation network in Pakistan like Chinese model and using internet of things (IoT) technology, to provide the best services to public and private sector.

He said Timesaco intends to work with government of Pakistan and to provide its services to build an IoT based transportation network in near future.

He said his company intends to invest $20 million in services sector and creating thousands of jobs and business opportunities in the country.

Timesaco's mission is to build smart transportation and easy logistics ecosystem, and let local business and life more convenient and comfortable, he maintained.

/778

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Internet Technology Business Abbottabad China Company Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot All Government Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

10 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

11 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

12 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.