Timesaco offers lifetime discounts to commuters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Timesaco - a recently launched online public transport service in Pakistan - has offered lifetime discounts to the commuters for using its service.

It has started online taxi service in ten major cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Abbottabad, and Gujranwala, and now, is going to extend the radius of its services to other cities.

Timesaco offers 10 percent lifetime discount on all its services to the employees of public and private organizations working in major cities, Timesaco Chief Executive Officer Donald Li said this while talking to a group of journalists here on Tuesday.

The company has already offered 10 percent discount for the students, teachers, doctors, senior citizens, security personnel, lawyers and journalists, he said.

He said it has also offered discount rates to those people, who travel to educational institutions and health centers and even those who travel to the marriage halls.

He said human resources departments of all public and private organizations can create groups for their employees on Timesaco's customer application and can get lifetime discount for their employees.

Replying to a question, Donald Li said Timesaco has taken a large number of drivers onboard from all major cities as a great deal of commuters use its taxi service on daily basis.

He said Timesaco has planned to build internet based public transportation network in Pakistan like Chinese model and using internet of things (IoT) technology, to provide the best services to public and private sector.

He said Timesaco intends to work with government of Pakistan and to provide its services to build an IoT based transportation network in near future.

He said his company intends to invest $20 million in services sector and creating thousands of jobs and business opportunities in the country.

Timesaco's mission is to build smart transportation and easy logistics ecosystem, and let local business and life more convenient and comfortable, he maintained.

