Timesaco To Launch "Tatu Mobility" Transportation Network In Pakistan

(@imziishan)

Chinese Technology Services Company "Timesaco" all set to launch "Tatu Mobility" a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan to promote e-transportation sector business in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese Technology Services Company "Timesaco" all set to launch "Tatu Mobility" a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan to promote e-transportation sector business in Pakistan.

Chinese Technology Services Company "Timesaco all set to launch "Tatu Mobility" a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan on 1st January 2020, Founder and CEO of "Tatu Mobility" Donald-Li told APP here on Wednesday.

The Company is going to hold a launch event on 31st December in Islamabad.

Donald-Li said that "Tatu Mobility" will provide its mobility services to build a transportation infrastructure network in Pakistan.

"Tatu Mobility" will provide Mobility Services to all public transports including Individual, Business Corporations, Merchants, Private Organizations, and Government sector, like Taxi-Hailing, Pick&Drop, Bus Booking, Vehicle Rental and other related Technology Services.

He said, "Tatu Mobility" will provide Mobility Services through its Ecosystem Platform based on Internet+ Technology.

"Tatu Mobility" will provide an IOT (internet of Things) based transportation network in which all existing private and public transportation networks will be rebuild and revamped into IOT technology and Now, all customers can book and track their mobility through "Tatu Mobility" applications, he informed.

He further added that, in "Tatu Mobility" people can get several discounts through using different features including "Event Creation" , "Group Creation "and "FreeRide".

CEO of "Tatu Mobility said that an individual and corporations can create different groups and events on "Tatu Mobility" application, and can track, chat with each other in coming future.

On a question he commented that, specially "Tatu Mobility" allow business corporations and merchants to add all staffs, fans, friends, and customers with UNLIMITED NUMBER.

These features will create easy communications and convenient marketing for them. "Customer2Store" and "Customer2Site" will be main Transportation solutions for Pakistan's business sectors.

Donald L I , further responded that, Tatu Mobility will work under the umbrella of Timesaco which has already launched its online taxi service in 10 different cities of Pakistan and provide services for individuals and corporations.

From now onward, Tatu Mobility will focus on Transportation Sectors; in coming future, Timesaco will launch other Instant Services for logistics in Pakistan.