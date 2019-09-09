Timesaco to start public taxi service in rural areas

(@FahadShabbir)

After successful launch of public taxi service in different cities of the country, the Chinese Service Company, Timesaco is all set to expand its outreach to rural and town areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ):After successful launch of public taxi service in different cities of the country, the Chinese Service Company, Timesaco is all set to expand its outreach to rural and town areas.

"Our company wants to work on removing services' differences between the rural and urban areas and intends to change the rural culture through digitalization and introduce e- commerce culture through introducing company's all five service, Chief Executive Officer of the company Donald Li told APP here.

Timesaco, he said plans to provide five special services in sectors including transportation, cargo, bank transaction and advertizing, "We will provide a rapid services platform to citizens by launching five special service including the Buraq Taxi Service, Heavy Cargo Delivery , Orders' Delivery, Moving Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and vehicle advertisement facilities under the Umbrella of 'Timesaco' for people of six major cities of Pakistan including twins cities of Rawalpindi Islamabad including the rural areas of the country," he said.

"We are committed to providing our service to rural Pakistan to facilitate the people from small town for rapid services," Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Timesaco said.

He said that people from these rural areas are more talented and they need platform to polish their skills for achieving their persuaded goals in life.

He said that through these ideas more employment opportunities would evolve in these areas, which also evolve sustainable rural economy in Pakistan.

Replying to a question, he said that Chinese investors have worked out a comprehensive business plan to provide five important services to citizens of Pakistan in six big cities, initially investing $20 million, with future prospects of $600 million.

He informed that initially these instant services would be launched in the six major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar and would be extended to other urban centers.

Donald said that 'Timesaco' held its pre-launch event held in Islamabad couple of months ago and introduced its Instant Services:taxi service "Buraq", instant delivery "Fema"and City Freight "Cargo+".

Timesaco is providing multiple online services in Pakistan.

The 'Timesaco' would provide rapid services and instant delivery platform by using modern technology and innovative methods of E-commerce including the O'one techniques for giving the instant modern services for the masses of twin's cities, he said.

While replying to a question, he further explained that his taxi service would offer the 10% discount rates for ride to education institution and health centers including Schools and universes,hospitals and also to the marriage halls.

On the occasion, Donald-Li said that Timesaco is an ecosystem platform and it cares for its customers as well for investors.