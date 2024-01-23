TIOs must ensure close liaison with business community for economic stability: FCCI President

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Newly designated Trade & Investment Officers (TIOs) must ensure close liaison with the business community and exploit their expertise for the sustained economic stability of Pakistan, said Dr Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing the TIOs who visited FCCI here on Tuesday. He welcomed the TIOs and said that their joint effort is to promote Pakistan as a peaceful, responsible and economically stable country in the world.

He said that enhanced exports, maximum FDI and remittances are imperative to put the country on a growth trajectory.

He further said that all major segments of the society should join hands to achieve the cherished objectives of progress and prosperity.

He stressed the need for institutional linkages for sustained, continued and uninterrupted policies.

Earlier Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said that it was the first time that President FCCI was elected as the Chairman Tax Anomaly Committee.

He said that Pakistan has a wide range of exportable surplus but 'we must ensure value addition to fetch maximum profit from the exports'.

Rana Shahzad Ahmad Director General TDAP Punjab said that 39 TIOs have been nominated for different potential markets. “They belong to different groups including some from the private sector”, he said and prioritized improving the overall image of Pakistan followed by promotion of companies and their products.

He said that an improved image of Pakistan would help foreign investors to launch joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts along with technology transfer.

He said that available economic data would also be uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Commerce for the benefit of the business community.

He assured that designated TIOs would also strive to remove the tariff and non-tariff barriers to provide easy access to the Pakistani exporters to global markets.

He said that TIOs in an embassy have to look after 575 different sectors and hence they need active cooperation and guidance of the business community.

Executive Member FCCI Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry said that Faisalabad is now not only restricted to the textile industry as it has a different and versatile portfolio including car assembly, manufacturing of QingQi rickshaw and its export to Afghanistan, tile, crockery and aluminum industry.

He further said that a major global brand of Turkey is also present in Faisalabad.

About Information Technology (IT), he said that FCCI has made a special effort to transform Faisalabad into Cyberabad. “In this connection, young IT graduates would be equipped with practical skills to play a productive role,” he said and added that international and national faculty has been hired for this purpose.

He said that a proposal was under consideration to start a six-month training course while an incubation centre would also be established.

He said that FCCI has also established a travel desk to facilitate exporters to explore potential markets and play their role in enhancing exports.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Arif Ihsan Malik of APBUMA and Kashif Zia of PHMA also participated in the discussion.

Later Dr Khurram Tariq presented a shield to Rana Shahzad Ahmad Director General TDAP Punjab while Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad also gave away a shield to Madam Naheed Akhtar Director TDAP Faisalabad.