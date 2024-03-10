Tiwana Addresses IRS Officers Of 50th STP
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The passing-out ceremony of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Officers of 50th Specialized Training Programme (STP) was held here at IRS academy with Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Chairman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) as chief guest.
Addressing the ceremony, the FBR chairman congratulated the officers for successfully completing the STP and wished them well for their future career.Talking about the significance of tax collection and compliance, the Chairman expressed optimism that revenue collection target for the ongoing year would be achieved.
He commended the IRS officers for their efforts in ensuring implementation of tax laws across the country.The Chairman also praised the Director General IRS Academy for imparting quality training to the officers. Emphasising the importance of continuous learning and development, he encouraged the officers to use their newly acquired skills to improve tax administration in Pakistan.
The graduating officers were presented with certificates and awards for their outstanding performance during the programme. The STP is a rigorous training programme designed to equip IRS officers with the skills and knowledge necessary to carry out their future responsibilities effectively. The 50th batch of the STP comprised of 25 officers, who underwent an intensive yearlong training programme covering various aspects of tax administration.
The passing-out ceremony concluded successfully which also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the graduating officers. They will now join the ranks of the Assistant Commissioner IRS in field offices and perform their responsibilities to ensure compliance with tax laws.
Former chairpersons and senior officers of the FBR also attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Business
-
PSGMEA to set up first tennis ball manufacturing plant in Sialkot5 hours ago
-
PHHSA, PBF felicitate Asif Ali Zardari5 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz Honorary Consul's office opens in Lahore6 hours ago
-
Malik greets Zardari on re-election as President6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 202412 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 202412 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs1,600 per tola to Rs230,2001 day ago
-
Plastic material export increases 53.79% to $215 million in 7 months1 day ago
-
China's PPI down 2.7 pct in February1 day ago
-
Türkiye's 1st neuroscience research center opens in Ankara1 day ago
-
China's CPI up 0.7 pct in February1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 20241 day ago