Open Menu

Tiwana Addresses IRS Officers Of 50th STP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Tiwana addresses IRS Officers of 50th STP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The passing-out ceremony of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Officers of 50th Specialized Training Programme (STP) was held here at IRS academy with Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Chairman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) as chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, the FBR chairman congratulated the officers for successfully completing the STP and wished them well for their future career.Talking about the significance of tax collection and compliance, the Chairman expressed optimism that revenue collection target for the ongoing year would be achieved.

He commended the IRS officers for their efforts in ensuring implementation of tax laws across the country.The Chairman also praised the Director General IRS Academy for imparting quality training to the officers. Emphasising the importance of continuous learning and development, he encouraged the officers to use their newly acquired skills to improve tax administration in Pakistan.

The graduating officers were presented with certificates and awards for their outstanding performance during the programme. The STP is a rigorous training programme designed to equip IRS officers with the skills and knowledge necessary to carry out their future responsibilities effectively. The 50th batch of the STP comprised of 25 officers, who underwent an intensive yearlong training programme covering various aspects of tax administration.

The passing-out ceremony concluded successfully which also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the graduating officers. They will now join the ranks of the Assistant Commissioner IRS in field offices and perform their responsibilities to ensure compliance with tax laws.

Former chairpersons and senior officers of the FBR also attended the ceremony.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan FBR

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

12 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

1 day ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago

More Stories From Business