TMA Calls For Offering Investment To Attract Investment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:53 PM

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Textile Mills Association (TMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salim Saifullah Khan Monday urged the provincial government to offer lucrative incentives to attract investors in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that since last ten years no new investment in the manufacturing sector has been made especially by the private sector as the province of KP was badly effected due to war and terror. He urged the government to play its role to attract new investment in the province.

Salim Saifullah Khan said that it was hard fact that the revival of industry was the survival of economy so new investment in the province would not only generate economic activity, rather would also generate employment and export opportunity which was the need of the hour.

He further said that to combat terrorism and maintain law & order situation we have to generate new employment opportunities so that there was no room for such culprits to induce our youth in such activities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Government Industry Employment

