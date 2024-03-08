Open Menu

TNF Establishes First Boarding School To Promote National Harmony: Dr Khurram Tariq

Published March 08, 2024

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Tariq

The Noorani Foundation (TNF) has established a first state-of-the-art boarding school in Faisalabad which has been designed to promote national harmony by inducting children in it from every province of the country, said Dr Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

He appreciated the planned and innovative vision of Tasneem Noorani a former bureaucrat who has tried to continue his legacy of service even after his retirement. This unique idea was translated into reality with the active support of the private sector and in this connection, Air Marshal (Retired) Arshad Mahmood Malik played a key role to convince the other sons of the soil to contribute their role instead of relying on government funding.

He said, "It is an incentive for us to own this prestigious school which is going to produce a patriotic lot of educated youth who would have potential to steer Pakistan out of crisis."

Dr Khurram Tariq was optimistic that the passed-out students from this institution would bring a qualitative improvement in the national dynamics.

He said that he has personally visited and interacted with the students who have been brought up and now their vision is “the limit is sky”.

He said, "It is our duty to look after this school to continue its humble mission of creating a patriotic lot of youth that would be inclined to serve Pakistan with a renewed vigor and commitment."

He particularly thanked the local philanthropists including Mian Muhammad Javed Iqbal of Sitara Energy, Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Chaudhry Amanat Ali of PHMA and Major (Retired) Taseer of Loyal Warriors who are already contributing their role for the uplift of this school.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality of education and grooming of the students and said that he was astonished to see the cleanliness in this school. “Similarly, the attitude of students is quite different from the children of other schools which give them a special distinction”, he remarked.

More Stories From Business