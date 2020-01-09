UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tobacco Export Increase Over 41% In 5 Month Of FY 2019-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:02 PM

Tobacco export increase over 41% in 5 month of FY 2019-20

The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 41.64 percent during the first five months of current financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 41.64 percent during the first five months of current financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at $11.616 million during July-November (2019-20) against the exports of $8.201 million during July-November (2018-19), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco witnessed an increase of 18.84 percent by going up from 3,333 metric tons to 3,961 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the export of tobacco, however witnessed declined of 38.21 percent during the month of November 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during November 2019 were recorded at $3.984 million against the exports of $6.448 million in November 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco increased by 5.68 percent during November 2019 when compared to the exports of 3.770 million in October 2019, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 33.67 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-December (2019-20) was recorded at $ 11.628 billion against the deficit of $16.771 billion during July-December (2018-19), the data revealed.

The exports during the period increased from $ 11.181 billion during last year to $11.535 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.17 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed decline of 17.13 percent by falling from $ 27.952 billion last year to $23.163 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same October November 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab ..

11 minutes ago

CCC transfers Arshad Malik video scandal case to A ..

11 minutes ago

Two more polio cases surface in KP

11 minutes ago

EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Warns UK of No-Deal Br ..

7 minutes ago

Fire-hit Australian farmers vow to rise from the a ..

7 minutes ago

Health team utilizing all available resources to f ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.