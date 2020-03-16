Tobacco export increases over 6% in 7 month of FY 2019-20

The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 6.10 percent during the first seven months of current financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 6.10 percent during the first seven months of current financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at $17.636 million during July-January (2019-20) against the exports of $16.622 million during July-January (2018-19), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco, however, witnessed a decrease of 14.26 percent by going down from 16,622 metric tons to 6,323 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the export of tobacco, however witnessed increased of 735.07 percent during the month of January 2020 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during January 2020 were recorded at $3.524 million against the exports of $0.422 million in January 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco also increased by 41.41 percent during January 2020 when compared to the exports of 0.386 million in December 2019, the PBS data revealed.