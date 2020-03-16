UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tobacco Export Increases Over 6% In 7 Month Of FY 2019-20

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:21 PM

Tobacco export increases over 6% in 7 month of FY 2019-20

The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 6.10 percent during the first seven months of current financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 6.10 percent during the first seven months of current financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at $17.636 million during July-January (2019-20) against the exports of $16.622 million during July-January (2018-19), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco, however, witnessed a decrease of 14.26 percent by going down from 16,622 metric tons to 6,323 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the export of tobacco, however witnessed increased of 735.07 percent during the month of January 2020 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during January 2020 were recorded at $3.524 million against the exports of $0.422 million in January 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco also increased by 41.41 percent during January 2020 when compared to the exports of 0.386 million in December 2019, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January December 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

10 minutes ago

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

40 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Cancels Public Hearings Until Apr ..

7 seconds ago

Coronavirus kills senior cleric as Iran toll hits ..

8 seconds ago

Ireland cricket tour of Zimbabwe postponed over vi ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.