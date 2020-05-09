UrduPoint.com
Tobacco Export Increases Over 60pc, Reaches US $ 28.716 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:49 PM

Tobacco export increases over 60pc, reaches US $ 28.716 mln

The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 60.67 percent during the first three quarters of financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 60.67 percent during the first three quarters of financial year 2019-20, against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at US $ 28.716 million during July-March (2019-20) against the exports of $17.873 million during July-March (2018-19), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also increased by 37.41 percent by going up from 7,875 metric tons to 10,821metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of tobacco increased by 399.11 percent during the month of March 2020 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during March 2020 were recorded at US $ 2.790 million against the exports of US $ 0.559 million in March 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco witnessed decreased of 66.35 percent during March 2020 when compared to the exports of US $ 8.291 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

