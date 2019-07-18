UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tobacco Exports Dip 17 Pc In 11 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

Tobacco exports dip 17 pc in 11 months

The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed decrease of 17.87 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed decrease of 17.87 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The Tobacco exports from the country were recorded at $20.701 million during July-May (2018-19) against the exports of $25.206 million during July-May (2017-18), showing negative growth of 17.87 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco witnessed an increase of 25.

27 percent by going up from 8,824 metric tons to 2,710 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the tobacco exports, however witnessed an increase of 193.91 percent during the month of May 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The tobacco exports in May 2019 were recorded at $1.496 million against the exports of $0.509 million in May 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the export of tobacco materials also witnessed increased of 12.31 percent during May 2019, when compared to the export of $1.332million during April 2018, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same April May 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Video scandal accused Mian Tariq’s video surface ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan President Hopes to Finalize Discount on R ..

2 minutes ago

National Bank of Ukraine Expects IMF to Approve Ne ..

11 minutes ago

Sensitization training for Police on Transgender P ..

2 minutes ago

Evolution of Arabic calligraphy featured at a Shar ..

11 minutes ago

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) designates Domest ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.