Tobacco exports dip 17 pc in 11 months

The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed decrease of 17.87 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed decrease of 17.87 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The Tobacco exports from the country were recorded at $20.701 million during July-May (2018-19) against the exports of $25.206 million during July-May (2017-18), showing negative growth of 17.87 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco witnessed an increase of 25.

27 percent by going up from 8,824 metric tons to 2,710 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the tobacco exports, however witnessed an increase of 193.91 percent during the month of May 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The tobacco exports in May 2019 were recorded at $1.496 million against the exports of $0.509 million in May 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the export of tobacco materials also witnessed increased of 12.31 percent during May 2019, when compared to the export of $1.332million during April 2018, according to the data.