Tobacco Exports Drop 14.10 Pc In 8 Months

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 01:00 PM

Tobacco exports drop 14.10 pc in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed a decrease of 14.10 percent during the eight month of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported tobacco worth US $ 22.271 million during July-February (2020-21) compared to the exports of US $ 25.927 million during July-February (2019-20), showing negative growth of 14.10 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also decreased by 14.19 percent as the country exported 8,312 metric ton of tobacco during the period under review compared to the exports of 9,686 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tobacco exports declined by 86.82 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The tobacco exports in February 2021 were recorded at $1.093 million against the exports of US $ 8.292 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of tobacco however witnessed an increase of 7.37 percent in February 2021 as compared to the exports of US $ 1.018 million in January 2021.

