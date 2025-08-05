Tobacco Exports Increase 158.31% To $166.527 Mln In FY 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The exports of tobacco witnessed an increase of 158.31 per cent during the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the last year 2023-24.
The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at US $166.527 million during July-June (2024-25) against the exports of US $64.468 million during July-June (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also surged by 140.18 per cent going up from 43,520 metric tons to 18,282 metric tons, according to the data.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the export of tobacco also went up by 303.92 per cent during the month of June 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.
The exports of tobacco from the country during June 2025 were recorded at US $7.
985 million against the exports of US $1.977 million in June 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, exports of tobacco also surged by 16.28 per cent during June 2025 when compared to the exports of US $6.867 million in May 2025, the PBS data revealed.
It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country increased by 4.67 percent during the fiscal year 2024-25 as compared to previous year, the data revealed.
Exports during July-June (2024-25) were recorded at $32.106 billion against $30.675 billion during July-June (2023-24).
On the other hand, imports into the country also went up by 6.57 percent by growing from $54.779 billion last year to $58.380 billion during the fiscal year 2024-25.
