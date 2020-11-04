Tobacco exports increase 21.80% in Q1

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 21.80 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported tobacco worth US $ 4.704 million during July-September (2020-21) against the exports of US $3.862 million during July-September (2019-20), showing growth of 21.80 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also increased by 13.90 percent by going up from 1,381metric tons to 1,573 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of tobacco grew by 36.27 percent during the month of September 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during September 2020 were recorded at $1.206 million against the exports of $0.

885 million in September 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco however witnessed decreased of 9.32 percent during September 2020 as compared to the exports of US $ 1.330 million in August 2020, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize trade deficit decreased by 1.88 percent during the first four months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-October (2020-21) was recorded at $7.577 billion as compared to the deficit of $7.722 billion, showing decrease 1.88 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered positive growth of 0.33 percent, by going up from $7.529 billion last year to $7.554 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.79 percent, from $15.251 billion last year to $15.131 billion during the current year.

