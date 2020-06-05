UrduPoint.com
Tobacco Exports Increase 53.96 % To $29.567 Mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 53.96 percent during the first ten months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The tobacco exports from the country were recorded at US $ 29.567 million during July-April (2019-20) against the exports of $19.204 million during July-April (2018-19), showing growth of 53.96 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also increased by 33.05 percent by going up from 8,349 metric tons to 11,108 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of tobacco witnessed decreased of 36.06 percent during the month of April 2020 when compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of tobacco from the country during April 2020 were recorded at US $ 0.851 million against the exports of US $ 1.331 million in April 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of tobacco witnessed decreased of 69.50 percent during April 2020 when compared to the exports of US $ 2.790 million in March 2020, the PBS data revealed.

