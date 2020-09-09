UrduPoint.com
Tobacco Exports Increase Record 137.53%

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

Tobacco exports increase record 137.53%

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Tobacco exports during FY 2020-21 grew by 137.53 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20, Tobacco worth US $ 2,171 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 914 thousand of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Spices increased by 45.02 per cent, Spices valuing US $ 8,701 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 6,000 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Meat and meat preparation worth US $ 28,933 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 24,791 thousand of same period of last year.

