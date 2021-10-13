Tobacco exports surge 48% in 2 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 48.51 percent during the first two months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported tobacco worth US $ 5.195 million during July-August (2021-22) as compared to the exports of US $ 3.498 million during July-August (2020-21), showing growth of 48.51 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also rose by 98.35 percent as the country exported 2,327 metric ton of tobacco during the period under review as compared to the exports of 1,173 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tobacco exports also increased by 219.47 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The tobacco exports in August 2021 were recorded at $4.249 million against the exports of US $ 1.330 million in August 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of tobacco surge by 349.15 percent in August 2021as compared to the exports of US $ 0.946 million in July 2021.