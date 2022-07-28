UrduPoint.com

Tobacco Exports Witness 51.24 Percent Increase

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Tobacco exports witness 51.24 percent increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Tobacco exports during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 51.24 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, Tobacco worth US $54,384 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 35,959 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Spices increased by 14.73 percent, worth US $ 106,680 as compared to exports of $92,984 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Meat and Meat preparation exports also increased by 3.36 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $342,788 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $331,639.

During the period under review, all other food items exports increased by 70.68 percent, worth US$ 992,535 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 581,515 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same All From

Recent Stories

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

10 minutes ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

32 minutes ago
 PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, f ..

PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, flood affectees

39 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

4 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.