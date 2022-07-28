Tobacco exports witness 51.24 percent increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Tobacco exports during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 51.24 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, Tobacco worth US $54,384 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 35,959 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Spices increased by 14.73 percent, worth US $ 106,680 as compared to exports of $92,984 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Meat and Meat preparation exports also increased by 3.36 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $342,788 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $331,639.

During the period under review, all other food items exports increased by 70.68 percent, worth US$ 992,535 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 581,515 of the same period of last year.