Tobacco exports witness 54.02% increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Tobacco exports during the first seven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 54.02 % as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2021, Tobacco worth US $ 32,613 exported, as compared to exports of $21,174 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Spices increased by 22.94 %, of US $64,900 as compared to the exports of US $52,792 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Meat and meat preparation exports also increased by 1.68% as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $191,957 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $188,788.

During the period under review, other food items exports increased by 54.63 %, worth US$ 493,203 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 318,960 of the same period of last year.

