Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Tobacco exports during the first eight months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 62.17 % as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 2021-22, Tobacco worth US $ 36,115 exported as compared to exports of $22,270 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Spices increased by 20.78 %, of US $74,946 as compared to the exports of US $62,052 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Meat and meat preparation exports also increased by 2.76% as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $220,865 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $214,935.

During the period under review, other food items exports increased by 51.68 %, worth US$ 556,489 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 366,874 of the same period of last year.