Tobacco Exports Witness 97.36 Percent Increase

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Tobacco exports during the second month of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 97.36 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-August 22, tobacco worth US$ 10,253,000 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 5,195,000 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Vegetables increased by 53.13 percent, worth US$ 57,717,000 as compared to exports of US$ 37,691,000 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, meat and meat preparations exports also increased by 32.71 percent as the exports recorded during current fiscal year were US$ 65,754,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were US$ 49,547,000.

During the period under review, All other food items exports increased by 26.29 percent, worth US$ 189,257,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of US$ 149,864,000 during the same period of last year.

