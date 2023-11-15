Open Menu

'Tobacco Harm Reduction' Strategies To Save 1.2 Million Lives In Pakistan: Dr Rizwan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2023 | 06:04 PM

'Tobacco harm reduction' strategies to save 1.2 million lives in Pakistan: Dr Rizwan

The Researcher and Policy Advisor Dr Muhammad Rizwan Junaid said that traditional measures for tobacco control have hit a plateau, which is why the right time has arrived to switch to far more effective and globally accepted ‘tobacco harm reduction’ strategies if we wish to save more than 1.2 million precious lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Researcher and Policy Advisor Dr Muhammad Rizwan Junaid said that traditional measures for tobacco control have hit a plateau, which is why the right time has arrived to switch to far more effective and globally accepted ‘tobacco harm reduction’ strategies if we wish to save more than 1.2 million precious lives in Pakistan.

The spectrum of THR products reduces toxic exposures by 80% and reduces tobacco-related causes of premature death by 70%, he added.

He said while in a round table discussion titled ‘Break Thru Science’ with regard to integrated harm reduction into tobacco control, arranged by ‘Irada’ at a local hotel, a press release issued here said.

Referring to a research study launched in London, titled ‘Integrating Harm Reduction Into Tobacco Control Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan, Dr Rizwan said, “This report aims at providing the policymakers and public health experts with estimates of the potential benefit of tobacco harm reduction.

Key findings of the study indicate that significant lives can be saved in countries like Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan through the widespread adoption of ‘tobacco harm reduction’ strategies and related measures regarding tobacco control policies.

By adopting THR strategies, Kazakhstan could prevent 165000 premature deaths in the next four decades, while South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan could save 320,000, 920,000, and 1,200,000 lives, respectively.

“In Pakistan, the government already possesses the tools for transformation, it only needs to recognize that ‘tobacco harm reduction’ products which have already been used by 112 million people worldwide, are truly instrumental in resolving this crisis of national loss,” Dr.

Rizwan concluded.

Rizwan added that in the last two decades, remarkable progress has been made across the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceutical innovation and diagnostics led by private companies and supported in part by leading health research funders like the National Institutes of Health.

The result is seen in terms of a range of THR products that have also met the United States food and Drug Administration (USFDA) criteria of being “appropriate for the protection of public health”, he added.

During the discussion health experts highlighted that various European countries have seen a remarkable decrease in smoking figures due to successful implementation of tobacco harm reduction strategies.

EU has declared the goal of making its countries smoke-free till 2040. According to international health experts, EU country's major focus is adopting tobacco harm reduction which is proactively used to drive down smoking rates and significantly reduce smoking-related mortality and morbidity.

During round table discussion, health experts urged the Government to consider adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies as part of tobacco control in public health regulatory frameworks. Regulations on nicotine products should be proportionate to the risk they pose to health and in ways that maximize benefits and make healthier choices as easy as possible.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Irada’ is an initiative to recognize the important role ‘tobacco harm reduction’ has to play in minimizing the health impact of smoking in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Hotel London Progress South Africa United States Kazakhstan Government Million

Recent Stories

GCWUS organises international seminar and art exhi ..

GCWUS organises international seminar and art exhibition

6 minutes ago
 Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-hel ..

Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-held bank of Dnipro river

5 minutes ago
 Ahmed Nael advances to ITF Juniors C’ship semifi ..

Ahmed Nael advances to ITF Juniors C’ship semifinal

6 minutes ago
 Power pilferage detected at pharmacy

Power pilferage detected at pharmacy

6 minutes ago
 Kohli scores record 50th one-day international hun ..

Kohli scores record 50th one-day international hundred

6 minutes ago
 PRA unearths tax gap worth billions of rupees

PRA unearths tax gap worth billions of rupees

6 minutes ago
Five years on, France still scarred by 'yellow ves ..

Five years on, France still scarred by 'yellow vest' revolt

6 minutes ago
 'Extensive work' to find new host for 2026 Commonw ..

'Extensive work' to find new host for 2026 Commonwealth Games: officials

6 minutes ago
 President urges world powers to play due role for ..

President urges world powers to play due role for global peace

12 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah, and Indo ..

Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah, and Indonesia's Minister of Tourism, S ..

24 minutes ago
 Vlog Like a Pro: Here’s what you have been missi ..

Vlog Like a Pro: Here’s what you have been missing out on

30 minutes ago
 Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killi ..

Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killing' in Gaza

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business