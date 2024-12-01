Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 01 December 2024
Arslan Farid Published December 01, 2024 | 09:03 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 December 2024 is 283,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,970. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 December 2024 is 283,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,970.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 259,760 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 222,721.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 283,400
|Rs 259,760
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 242,970
|Rs 222,721
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,297
|Rs 22,272
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Business
-
Petrol prices increased by Rs3.72, per liter, diesel Rs3.299 hours ago
-
FCCI invites budget proposals from business community14 hours ago
-
Gold price drops by Rs1,100 per tola14 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip Rs.1,100 per tola15 hours ago
-
PBIT, Tihal, KBM to sign MoU to attract direct Chinese investment17 hours ago
-
Solid projects being focused to attract investments: PBIT chairman17 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 20241 day ago
-
Uzbekistan Airways first direct flight lands in Lahore1 day ago
-
US stocks rise on Black Friday1 day ago
-
Ambassador invites LCCI Executive Committee to Uzbekistan1 day ago
-
Ch. Shafay meets Chinese Council General1 day ago