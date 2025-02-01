Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 01 February 2025

Arslan Farid Published February 01, 2025 | 08:48 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 February 2025 is 291,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 249,490. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 February 2025 is 291,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 249,490.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 266,730 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 228,698.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 291,000 Rs 266,730
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 249,490 Rs 228,698
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,949 Rs 22,870

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025

33 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prin ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..

8 hours ago
 Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 marty ..

Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..

8 hours ago
 Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi

8 hours ago
 Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping ..

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..

9 hours ago
 Inaugural International Conference on Library & In ..

Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes

9 hours ago
Light rain expected Saturday

Light rain expected Saturday

9 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of P ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..

9 hours ago
 AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Za ..

AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..

9 hours ago
 KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost count ..

KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts

9 hours ago
 Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan ..

Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..

9 hours ago
 PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: ..

PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business