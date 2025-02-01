Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 01 February 2025
Arslan Farid Published February 01, 2025 | 08:48 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 February 2025 is 291,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 249,490. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 February 2025 is 291,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 249,490.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 266,730 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 228,698.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 291,000
|Rs 266,730
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 249,490
|Rs 228,698
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,949
|Rs 22,870
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025
Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..
Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..
Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..
Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes
Light rain expected Saturday
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..
AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..
PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 202533 minutes ago
-
FBR tax collection increase 29% to Rs 872 bln in January 20258 hours ago
-
Petrol price increase by Rs1 per litre, diesel by Rs79 hours ago
-
SECP Clarifies its role in merger process of telecom companies9 hours ago
-
Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad11 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs11.4 trillion in the market12 hours ago
-
Iranian Ambassador calls for strengthening trade ties11 hours ago
-
Halima appointed as DSG Corporate Pakistan Business Forum (PBF)11 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Coincheck Group N.V.11 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal dominates Oxford Union debates securing 180 votes for Global South14 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,049 more points14 hours ago
-
Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit: SACM15 hours ago