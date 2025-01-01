Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 01 January 2025
Arslan Farid Published January 01, 2025 | 08:47 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 January 2025 is 281,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 241,350. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 January 2025 is 281,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 241,350.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 258,028 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 221,236.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 281,500
|Rs 258,028
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 241,350
|Rs 221,236
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,135
|Rs 22,124
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024
Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal
PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights
Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyber attacks
UAE stock markets post AED257 bn market cap growth driven by strong economy
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 202533 minutes ago
-
IPO-Pakistan, NSDRA collaborates to boost agriculture sector11 hours ago
-
US, European stock markets look to ring out year with gains11 hours ago
-
Banks, DFIs surrender unclaimed deposits to SBP11 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mops up Rs 460b from market13 hours ago
-
“Uraan Pakistan” poised to ensure sustainable economic growth: Federal Minister for Finance and ..14 hours ago
-
Dec 31 last date for encashment of withdrawn National Prize Bonds14 hours ago
-
Ahsan sees SIFC, CPEC-5Cs as ‘golden opportunities’ to succeed Pakistan’s 5Es framework14 hours ago
-
Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts15 hours ago
-
Taiwan's average temperature in 2024 hits record high15 hours ago
-
Consultation paper on improvement in conduct of corporate briefing session15 hours ago
-
KPRA seals restaurant for tax evasion15 hours ago