Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 01 June 2024

Arslan Farid Published June 01, 2024 | 09:05 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 June 2024 is 241,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 206,880. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 June 2024 is 241,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 206,880.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 221,176 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 189,639.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 241,300 Rs 221,176
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 206,880 Rs 189,639
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,688 Rs 18,964

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

9 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

9 hours ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

9 hours ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

10 hours ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

10 hours ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

10 hours ago
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

10 hours ago
 S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR C ..

S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels

10 hours ago
 Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

10 hours ago
 Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South A ..

Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote

10 hours ago
 UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election ba ..

UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business