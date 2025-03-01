Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published March 01, 2025 | 08:50 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 March 2025 is 305,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 261,660. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 March 2025 is 305,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 261,660.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 279,741 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 239,853.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 305,200 Rs 279,741
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 261,660 Rs 239,853
Per Gram Gold Rs 26,166 Rs 23,985

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business