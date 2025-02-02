Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 02 February 2025
Arslan Farid Published February 02, 2025 | 09:01 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 February 2025 is 290,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,890. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 February 2025 is 290,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,890.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 266,089 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 228,148.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 290,300
|Rs 266,089
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 248,890
|Rs 228,148
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,889
|Rs 22,815
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Stre ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 202519 minutes ago
-
SECP achieves highest number of company incorporation in a single month14 hours ago
-
FCCI golden jubilee celebrations inaugurated15 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal meets Kashmiri Community in the UK, discusses ‘Uraan Pakistan’ vision16 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal visits Keele University to foster industry-academia collaboration16 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs400 per tola to Rs.292,20016 hours ago
-
FBR successfully foils an attempt to game the Faceless Customs Assessment System16 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 20251 day ago
-
FBR tax collection increase 29% to Rs 872 bln in January 20251 day ago
-
Petrol price increase by Rs1 per litre, diesel by Rs71 day ago
-
SECP Clarifies its role in merger process of telecom companies1 day ago