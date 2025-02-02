Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 02 February 2025

Arslan Farid Published February 02, 2025 | 09:01 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 February 2025 is 290,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,890. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 February 2025 is 290,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,890.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 266,089 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 228,148.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 290,300 Rs 266,089
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 248,890 Rs 228,148
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,889 Rs 22,815

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

19 minutes ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

9 hours ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

10 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

11 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

11 hours ago
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

11 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

11 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

12 hours ago
 Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for G ..

Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction

12 hours ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

12 hours ago
 UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and ..

UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Stre ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business