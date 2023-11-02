Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 02 November 2023

Arslan Farid Published November 02, 2023 | 08:29 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 November 2023 is 215,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,020. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 215,800 Rs 197,804
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,020 Rs 169,600
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,502 Rs 16,960

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business