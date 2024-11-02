Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 02 November 2024

Arslan Farid Published November 02, 2024 | 08:53 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 November 2024 is 290,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,890. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 November 2024 is 290,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,890.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 266,089 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 228,148.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 290,300 Rs 266,089
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 248,890 Rs 228,148
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,889 Rs 22,815

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescu ..

Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue

9 hours ago
 Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islama ..

Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roo ..

Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister

10 hours ago
 Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: ..

Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister

10 hours ago
 Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost g ..

Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory

10 hours ago
 Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Mu ..

Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..

10 hours ago
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor ..

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab

10 hours ago
 2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release

10 hours ago
 Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms s ..

Federal Minister visits Kashmir House, reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

9 hours ago
 Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy pre ..

Kenya reintroduces tax reforms with new deputy president

9 hours ago
 Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to lab ..

Samples of wheat purchased from PASSCO sent to laboratory for testing

9 hours ago
 Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Rus ..

Governor Sindh raises Pakistan-Russia flags on Russia's people's unity day

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business