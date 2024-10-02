Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 02 October 2024

Arslan Farid Published October 02, 2024 | 08:45 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 October 2024 is 276,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 236,800. Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 October 2024 is 276,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 236,800.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 253,163 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 217,065.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 276,200 Rs 253,163
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 236,800 Rs 217,065
Per Gram Gold Rs 23,680 Rs 21,707

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

