Arslan Farid Published September 02, 2023 | 08:46 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 September 2023 is 242,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,480.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 02 September 2023 is 242,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,480.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 221,817 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 190,189.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 242,000 Rs 221,817
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 207,480 Rs 190,189
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,748 Rs 19,019

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

