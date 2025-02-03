Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 03 February 2025
Arslan Farid Published February 03, 2025 | 08:39 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 February 2025 is 290,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,890. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 February 2025 is 290,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,890.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 266,089 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 228,148.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 290,300
|Rs 266,089
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 248,890
|Rs 228,148
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,889
|Rs 22,815
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative
From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 202543 minutes ago
-
Preparations for National Horse & Cattle Show 2025 in final stage12 hours ago
-
Developers of illegal housing schemes warned of strict action13 hours ago
-
PBF calls for policy change on KP special economic zones15 hours ago
-
Italian Trade Agency to revive Pakistan's Industrial sector for economic stability;Dr. Salvatore17 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 20251 day ago
-
SECP achieves highest number of company incorporation in a single month2 days ago
-
FCCI golden jubilee celebrations inaugurated2 days ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal meets Kashmiri Community in the UK, discusses ‘Uraan Pakistan’ vision2 days ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal visits Keele University to foster industry-academia collaboration2 days ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs400 per tola to Rs.292,2002 days ago