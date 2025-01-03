Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 03 January 2025
Arslan Farid Published January 03, 2025 | 08:47 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 January 2025 is 283,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,800. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 January 2025 is 283,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,800.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 259,578 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 222,565.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 283,200
|Rs 259,578
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 242,800
|Rs 222,565
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,280
|Rs 22,257
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..
Dubai Land Department launches Smart Rental Index 2025
UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 202533 minutes ago
-
Baligh, LCCI leadership discuss economic growth9 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss bilateral relations10 hours ago
-
Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red10 hours ago
-
Tesla reports lower 2024 auto deliveries, missing forecast10 hours ago
-
Citizens' mental well-being drives progress: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago
-
Pakistan records exponential growth in exports to Kenya in 2024: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam ..10 hours ago
-
Wall Street dons early green after Asia starts year in red10 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $16.41 billion13 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar13 hours ago
-
Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 connections during December14 hours ago